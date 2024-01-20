Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $129.81 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

