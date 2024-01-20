Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 25,114 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $49.23 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

