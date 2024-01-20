Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $172.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

