Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $172.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

