Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,124 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

