Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.