Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kroger by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,005,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 4,887,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

