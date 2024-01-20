Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.30 Million in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE HE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

