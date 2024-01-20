Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

