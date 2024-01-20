Duality Advisers LP Acquires 19,530 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $89.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

