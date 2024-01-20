Duality Advisers LP Sells 864 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $217.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $266.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.56.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
