Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

