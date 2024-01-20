57,837 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after acquiring an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,235,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $33.38 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

