Hoylecohen LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

