Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

