Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

