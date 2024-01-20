Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,813,000 after purchasing an additional 413,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,874,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $45.01 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.