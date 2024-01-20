SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.