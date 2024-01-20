Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,920 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after buying an additional 173,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $899.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

