Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.