Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.50 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.