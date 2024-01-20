Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

