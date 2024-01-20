Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.