Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.35.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

