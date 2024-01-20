Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,355 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.