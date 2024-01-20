Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 102 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.