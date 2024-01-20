West Family Investments Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Newmont by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.58. 10,724,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,167. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

