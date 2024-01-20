West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 169,365 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 3.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Family Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,002. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

