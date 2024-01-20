T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

