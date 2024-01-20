25,495 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

