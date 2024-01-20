Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $160,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

