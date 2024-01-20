Cypress Capital Group Sells 51 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX opened at $235.89 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.