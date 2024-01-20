Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.