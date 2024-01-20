Hoylecohen LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

