Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $46.08 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

