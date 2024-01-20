Cypress Capital Group Purchases 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

