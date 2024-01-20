iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

