Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in FedEx by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.02. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

