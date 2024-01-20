Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.