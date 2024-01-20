Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $211.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $214.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

