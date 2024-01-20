Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

