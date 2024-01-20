Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $211.73 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $214.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

