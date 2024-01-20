DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.