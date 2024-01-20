Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of D stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.