Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MFG remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 570,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,883. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

