Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.