CNB Bank Sells 724 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CNB Bank lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,350. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

