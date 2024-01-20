CNB Bank Acquires 144 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,719. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.10. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.