Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

