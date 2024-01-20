Cypress Capital Group Buys 979 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.96.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

